Warm with plenty of sun and a bit of a breeze on Wednesday

QUIET AND WARM MIDWEEK: Plenty of warming takes place through the second half of the week. A few patchy areas of fog and haze are possible Wednesday morning, otherwise skies are mostly clear aside from some added clouds to the far east. Even that fades through the morning. There’s a few clouds and it’s a bit breezy during the afternoon. Readings are in the lower to middle 80s. The overnight period is mostly clear with some foggy and hazy spots possible again. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s to middle 60s. A slight breeze remains for Thursday. Perhaps there’s a few clouds during the afternoon, but this day should feature plenty of sunshine for the final full day of summer. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity comes down a touch as well for Thursday.

FIRST FALL WEEKEND: Fall arrives Friday afternoon, but it won’t feel like it! Skies are mostly sunny, but it’s quiet. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. The first weekend of fall remains on the warmer side, but it’s quiet. Aside from a few passing afternoon clouds, there’s abundant sunshine each day. Readings are a bit higher, with middle 80s for Saturday and middle to upper 80s on Sunday.

WARM THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Monday the warmth and quiet weather continues. Temperatures are still in the middle 80s. Tuesday remains warm too, but there’s added clouds as we keep an eye on Hurricane Maria and it’s positioning as it passes near the East Coast. For now, it’s dry but a shower cannot be entirely ruled out. Readings are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Save