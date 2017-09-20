× Woman accused of running over boyfriend during argument

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A woman faces charges after allegedly running over her boyfriend in a parking lot.

Ashley Haney, 31, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, court documents state.

Haney allegedly ran over Kyle Werner’s leg and foot during a domestic dispute, according to the Hanover Evening Sun. Werner told police he was leaning in the car while they were arguing and she then accelerated toward him.

Werner said he tried to hold on but his left and foot were run over by the tires, the Hanover Evening Sun adds.

Haney left the scene but was arrested 15 minutes later.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for October 16, court documents say.