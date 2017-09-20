Work to begin on Route 743 between Elizabethtown and Route 441 in East Donegal Township

HARRISBURG — Road work on a 6.5-mile section of Route 743 between Elizabethtown and Route 441 in East Donegal Township will begin on Monday, so drivers on that road should allow for some extra time, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today.

The affected section of road is from the intersection with Route 230 (Market Street) in Elizabethtown to the intersection with Route 441. Work will include curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, coordinated utility work, tree trimming, drainage improvements, shoulder backup, roadway base repair, removal of the top layer of asphalt and replacement with a 3-inch bituminous overlay, center-line rumble strips, guide rail replacement, and new signage, PennDOT says. The $2.7 million project was awarded to Pennsy Supply Inc. of Annville, Lebanon County.

Work is expected to be completed by September of 2018, PennDOT says.

PennDOT advises motorists that they may encounter lane shifts, with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours. On occasions where a 10-foot-wide lane cannot be maintained, an overnight detour using Rock Point Road, Colebrook Road, Harrisburg Avenue, Anchor Road, South Market Street, and Maytown Road may be used as an alternate route.