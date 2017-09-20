York shelter has 10 Florida ‘hurricane kittens’ available for adoption

YORK — Ten Florida kittens that were scheduled to be euthanized to make room for pets displaced by Hurricane Irma are now available for adoption at a York rescue organization.

All About the Kitties posted on its webpage that the kittens completed their long trip from Florida to Pennsylvania last week. A group of volunteers from Perry County that spent time in Florida in the aftermath of the hurricane discovered that some shelters were planning to euthanize the kittens to make room for the expected influx of other animals displaced by the storm, so the volunteers contacted All About the Kitties and arranged for some of the animals to be sent there.

To inquire about adopting these or any other cats at the shelter, contact All About the Kitties at (717) 225-5095 or email allaboutthekitties@gmail.com.