13-year-old died after being struck by minivan while on shoulder of roadway

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 13-year-old teenager is dead after being struck by a minivan in Dover Township.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash in the 4800 block of South Salem Church Road at 7:29 p.m.

An investigation revealed that four juvenile males were walking along the shoulder of the roadway with an elliptical machine. Police say the minivan collided with the machine and one of the boys.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene by the York County Coroner’s Office. He was a student at the Dover Intermediate School. Counseling services will be available for students and the staff in the district, the release says.

According to the police report, the three other juveniles and the 35-year-old driver of the vehicle were not hurt. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, September 22nd. The boys name has not been released at this time.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department tip line at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.