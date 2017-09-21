3 suspects charged in shots fired incident, robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Three suspects have been charged in a shots fired incident that happened Sunday night in the area of South Christian Street and East Farnum Street, according to a police report.

The incident happened Sunday at 7:40 p.m. Police responded to the area for a report of shots fired. The officers arrived off E. Vine St. and walked south on N. Christian St. As they approached the area, they heard a gunshot and notified other officers via radio.

As police drew closer to the scene, they saw a vehicle exit a parking lot and turn north on N. Christian St. Police say the officers yelled for the vehicle to stop, but its driver ignored commands and continued north, forcing the officers to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

According to police, the next arriving police vehicle observed the officers jumping out of the way and pulled into the path of the vehicle to prevent it from driving north. The vehicle’s occupants were stopped and identified, police say.

As officers were dealing with the occupants of the vehicle, another man approached police and said he had been robbed at gunpoint and that shots had been fired during the robbery.

The next arriving Police vehicle turned south onto N. Christian St. just as the other Officers were jumping out of the path of the car. That Officer was able to stop the vehicle from driving north. The occupants of the vehicle were stopped and identified.

While Officers were dealing with the vehicle and occupants, another Officer was approached by a male that told him that he had been robbed at gunpoint and that shots had been fired during the robbery.

The vehicle was transported to the station for a search warrant service. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to the station.

After searching the vehicle, police discovered two semi-automatic handguns and items taken from the victim during the robbery, police say.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Jennie Morales, 17, of the 100 block of N. Broad St. She was charged with two counts of aggravated assault for nearly striking the officers with her vehicle, according to police. She was initially charged as a juvenile, police say, but the juvenile charges were later withdrawn and she was charged as an adult after police consulted with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Morales was arraigned on the charges and committed to LCP in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The other occupants of the vehicle were Elias Ricardo Brown, 20, and Anthony Edward Rodrigiez, 17. Both were interviewed and initially released pending further investigation. They were eventually charged in the case, police say.

Brown, of the 300 block of S. Ann St., was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. An arrest warrant has been issued for Brown, who is still not in custody.

Rodrigiez, of the 100 block of E. King St., was charged with robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was also charged as an adult after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, police say. Rodrigiez is also still at large.