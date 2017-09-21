Deadline for Unemployment Compensation Amnesty Program nears at the end of the month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Individuals or businesses that owe money to the states unemployment compensation trust fund only have a few days left to pay through the states amnesty program.

The deadline to pay any overpayments or underpayments through the amnesty program is September 30th.

The unemployment compensation amnesty program gives employees and employers an opportunity to pay any money they owe at a reduced amount, and without facing any additional penalties.

This is the second time the Department of Labor and Industry has conducted the amnesty program. The first time was in 2013. Acting Secretary, Jerry Olesiak, says it brought in $15 million to the state that year. The acting secretary says people should take advantage of the amnesty program to prevent problems in the long-run.

“If people do not correct these overpayments or underpayments it could have an adverse affect on both their credit rating and their ability to collect benefits later on," explained Olesiak. "So, this is a great opportunity for people to get it done and make it right.”

If you do not participate in the amnesty program, the Department of Labor and Industry says you have to pay what you owe in the full amount.

For information on how to make payments, visit us.pa.gov.