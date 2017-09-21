Death Wish Coffee recalls 11 oz Nitro Cold Brew cans due to potential botulin contamination

ROUND LAKE, N.Y. — Death Wish Coffee Co., the producer of the “World’s Strongest Coffee,” is recalling its 11-oz Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew cans because of a potential botulin contamination in its canning process, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Diffculty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

“Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step to ensure that the highest quality, safest, and of course, strongest Coffee products we produce are of industry-exceeding standards — thus we are taking this measure of recalling all Death Wish Nitro cans from shelves,” founder/owner of Death Wish Coffee Co., Mike Brown said in a press release announcing the recall. “We have also gone a step further, to make sure that everyone who purchased the product on deathwishcoffee.com will receive a full refund within 60 days.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our customers and our retail partners, but we believe this is the right precautionary measure to take.”

Death Wish is halting production of Nitro Cold Brew until an additional step in the manufacturing process is implemented.

Death Wish Nitro cans have been removed from the company’s online store, in addition to it has been pulled from shelves at Price Chopper/Market 32, Healthy Living Market & Café, and independent retailers at the behest of Death Wish Coffee.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers who have purchased Death Wish Nitro should not consume it and can either dispose of it or return the product to the location with proof of purchase for a full refund.