Donegal high school student will be charged after posting threat to school on social media

MOUNT JOY, Lancaster County — A Donegal high school student will be charged after posting a threat to the school on social media, the Donegal School District announced Thursday.

The posting referenced a threat made at the high school. School officials contacted the Susquehanna Regional Police Department, which investigated the threat, along with school administrators. The student that made the threat was identified and was not in possession of any weapon, according to the school’s announcement.

No students were at risk during the investigation, and police determined there was no threat to students or staff, according to the announcement.

The high school resumed normal operations after the investigation was concluded, the announcement said.