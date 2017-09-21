× Fall foliage is here; break out your cameras and smartphones

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Break out your camera or smartphone, fall foliage is underway!

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) released its first fall foliage report Thursday.

Northern-tier counties are showing up to 50% in color while the central and southern counties are showing strong indicators of the imminent show, the report states.

Here’s a rundown of each region throughout the state, according to the DCNR:

Northern Region – (Northern Wayne County and all of Susquehanna, Bradford, Tioga, Potter and McKean counties)

Areas dominated by reg and sugar maples are starting to turn. The white ash is turning bright yellow while the black cherry is yellowing. The best colors can be seen in the northern half of Potter County from the Carter Camp area east and west and north to New York State line in Genesee.

Best routes to drive: SR 6, SR 44, SR49, SR144, SR449 and SR872. The Cherry Springs and Lyman Run areas should provide fall colors as well. In McKean County, Routes 6, 321, and 219 should provide good viewing.

The central region of the Pocono Mountains is starting to change colors. The northern tier of Susquehanna County is about 25% while Ricketts Glen maples are in full color. Peak for this are should be around Columbus Day with the northern counties one week before.

Colors are also changing throughout the wetlands. We’re seeing various shades of red and orange. Peak of fall foliage in this area should be the week of October 14-20.

Where to view: Rt. 115 to Long Pond Road and Kuhenbeaker in Long Pond.

The northwest corner of the state is just beginning to see color changes. Red maples, dogwoods, sumac and Virginia creeper vines can be seen along the roadways.

Central Region – (Southern Wayne and Pike counties, stretching across the central third of Pennsylvania to Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties, widening to the northwest to include Erie and Warren counties)

Bald Eagle State Forest is in initial stages of color change. Crimson-red and yellows are two of the many colors seen throughout the 26 vistas, which are easily accessible by car.

Rothrock State Forest has led the charge toward the full display of fall foliage. Colors on display are yellow from birch and ferns to red of poison ivy vines.

Color changes can also be observed at Moshannon State Forest near Penfield and along Interstate 80. You’ll see the early fall color layered with mountain views.

Other places to see: Rager Mountain Road, which gives a panoramic view of Conemaugh Gap, the vista Skyline Drive in the Babcock Division of Bedford County and Blue Knob Ski Resort.

Southern Region – (Areas south and east of a line through southern Monroe, Dauphin, Bedford and Southeastern Somerset Counties)

Changes are noticeable on a few species, like bittersweet and black walnut. Stressed ashes are yellowing early and staghorn sumac is just beginning to turn orange in some areas.

Laurel Highlands – (Area connection Fayette, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties)

There are very few changes in this region, officials report. But closer to peak foliage be sure to visit Laurel Ridge and Laurel Summit. Mt. Davis is also recommended for its panoramic vista from 3,000 feet in elevation.