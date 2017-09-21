Fixing your finances: The importance of having an emergency fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Everyone needs to be prepared for the unexpected.

However, many Americans do not currently have an emergency fund, or funds that could be spent in the case of an unexpected turn of events.

The chart below explains possible uses of emergency funds:

Emergency Non-emergency Job loss/lost wages Holidays Health issues that insurance does not cover Birthday/anniversaries Car problems/break down Health or car insurance Homeowner expenses (hot water heater/AC) Birth of a child Death in immediate family Routine car maintenance

Today on FOX43 Morning News, George Nahodil, Acting President/CEO, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, is stopping by the set to offer more on emergency funds.

For more information or financial tips and advice, you can visit the Pennsylvania's Credit Union site here.