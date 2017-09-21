Harrisburg Education Association asking school district for fair pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A letter from the Harrisburg School District is raising concerns about salaries for teachers who were recently hired.

The school district sent out a letter saying the Harrisburg Education Association, a teachers union, filed a grievance saying that old teachers should be paid as much as new teachers, if they have the same experience.

Because of that, the district told new teachers that they could see a reduction in their salaries.

Jody Barksdale, the president of the union, said that was not the goal of the grievance.

New hires may be getting paid more than people who have been at the district because there was a salary freeze in the district years ago. The union said it just wants the people who have been working in the district to get paid as much.

Barksdale said, "We noticed that the way that they're hiring new hires isn't the way that they have progressed everybody else that's been there on a salary schedule. So we're just asking the district that if you're paying new hires that way, then everyone else needs to be paid the same way."

Barksdale said they are hoping to work out the issue with the school district, especially since they are negotiating new contracts in January.