Lancaster man facing charges after he may have sexually assaulted girl while under the influence of prescription medication

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and telling police there was a “possibility” the incidents occurred but that he would have been under the influence of medication.

Derek Parrett, 34, is facing aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and endangering the welfare of children among other related charges.

On April 20, a 9-year-old girl’s mother told a Quarryville Police Officer that Parrett had touched the girl inappropriately several times while visiting with him at his home.

The next day, police interviewed the girl, who said that Parrett had touched her multiple times in her private areas. She also told police that she saw Parrett use either money or a straw to snort “white stuff” on more than one occasion.

On April 29, May 11, and May 16, police interviewed Parrett.

He admitted to police that there had been about a 30-day period in which he had been snorting his prescription medications and claim that he woke up without knowing what had happened.

Parrett also admitted that there was a possibility that the allegations occurred, but denied knowingly touching the girl.

Now, Parrett is facing charges.