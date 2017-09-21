Lancaster pair arrested on drug possession charges

LANCASTER — A Lancaster couple was arrested on drug charges by police who were investigating a weapons complaint Sunday night.

Nathaniel Ricky Guzman, 28, and Devon Given, 28, were both arrested in the incident.

Police say that at 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. Market St. to investigate a complaint texted to 911 about a man in possession of illegal drugs and a gun. The officers found Guzman standing outside of a vehicle matching the description of the car in the criminal complaint — a Chrysler 300.

According to police, the vehicle was parked in front of a fire hydrant. A man, later identified as Guzman, was standing at the vehicle’s trunk. He gave police permission to search the vehicle, and they located a bundle of suspected heroin, a quantity of suspected synthetic marijuana, codeine pills, oxycodone pills, packaging materials, a digital scale, and .380 ammunition.

Police took Guzman and Given into custody. Guzman was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and K2, two counts of possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held for arraignment and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Given was charged with possession of controlled substances. Her charges will be sent in the form of a criminal summons, police say.