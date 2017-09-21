Lower Paxton Township police investigating act of vandalism at church

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a case of vandalism that damaged a church on the 6000 block of Jonestown Road.

Police say they discovered four similar spray-painted markings or “tags” at various locations on the south side of the church. Members of the church told police the vandalism had occurred sometime between August 18 and August 29.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township police at (717) 657-5656.