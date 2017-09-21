× Man accused of grabbing woman by throat, shoving her onto floor

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following a domestic incident.

West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Bosler Avenue in Lemoyne for an active domestic, according to the release.

Upon arrival, officers met with the 29-year-old female victim who told them that Benjamin Salerno — allegedly — grabbed her by the throat and shoved her onto the floor.

Salerno was picked up at the residence and taken into custody.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison with bail set at $20,000 and is charged with strangulation and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 27 at 10:15 a.m.