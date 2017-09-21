Man sentenced after ramming into police vehicle, narrowly missing officer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Steelton man who rammed a marked police vehicle during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday by a Dauphin County judge.

Sharief Hand will spend between 27 months to 9 years in state prison, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

He was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding, driving without a license and numerous traffic violations.

Deputy District Attorney Codi Tucker commented, “This case illustrates the constant dangers that police officers face on a daily basis while they work to protect the community. Thankfully in this case, no officer was injured due to defendant’s actions.”

In December 2015, Hand’s was pulled over by officers from the Harrisburg City Police Department for an expired registration. While an officer attempted to make contact with the driver, the vehicle reversed, striking the officer’s vehicle, according to police. Hand’s then fled the location, where he almost struck another law enforcement vehicle.

Hand’s rammed a third police vehicle, narrowly missing the officer.