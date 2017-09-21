Man surrenders after barricading himself inside Southampton Township home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man who barricaded himself inside his home located in Southampton Township has surrendered without incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brent Miller.

Pennsylvania State Police were contacted at 3:22 p.m. Thursday afternoon to complete a welfare check on a 43-year-old man at his residence on the 200 block of Ferry Lane, according to the police release. Troopers arrived by 4:24 p.m.

Police say the man suffered from mental health issues.

The State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to the scene.