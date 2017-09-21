× Matthew Broderick will star as the narrator in FOX’s live TV version of “A Christmas Story”

Here’s hoping he won’t shoot his eye out.

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick has been cast as the narrator in FOX’s live musical event, “A Christmas Story Live!” which will air Sunday, December 17 at 7 p.m.

You may remember Broderick from such films as “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Godzilla.” He pivoted to fame on Broadway as the star of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “The Producers” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

As the narrator, Broderick will play the grown-up “Ralphie Parker,” who looks back with love and humor on his favorite childhood Christmas. Broderick joins previously announced Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”) in the three-hour live musical production.

Additional casting information to be announced soon.

From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! is inspired by the holiday classic feature “A Christmas Story” and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”

Broderick won his first Tony Award for Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” and starred in the play’s sequel, “Biloxi Blues.” He won his second Tony Award for his role as “J. Pierrepont Finch,” in the Broadway revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

Additional film credits include “You Can Count on Me,” opposite Laura Linney; and “Election,” opposite Reese Witherspoon. He also has appeared on “Modern Family,” “30 Rock” and the cable productions of “Master Harold…and the Boys” and David Mamet’s “A Life in the Theater,” for which he received an Emmy Award nomination.