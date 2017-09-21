Mechanicsburg man accused of choking woman, pointing BB gun at her neck

MECHANICSBURG — A Mechanicsburg man is accused of choking a woman until she couldn’t breathe and holding a BB gun to her neck while he pinned her against a wall during an argument, according to a criminal complaint.

Thomas Keith Henry, 30, of the 100 block of S. Market St., is charged with strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment. The incident happened Tuesday night.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim called police at 11:17 p.m. She said that during an argument, Henry choked her until she could not breathe, pinned her to a wall, and pointed the BB gun at her neck. The victim said she feared that she would be seriously injured by the BB gun, and that she struggled to breathe for approximately 15 minutes after the incident.

The charges against Henry were filed Wednesday.