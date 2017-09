PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Millerstown VFW Post is set to merge with Newport VFW Post.

David Sandman, Director Public Affairs & Communications PA VFW said, “Millerstown VFW Post is merging with the Newport VFW Post. Makes sense since the small community of Millerstown doesn’t have the veteran population to support its own any longer.”

