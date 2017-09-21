× Newport woman facing charges after allegedly assaulting a person after an argument at a McDonald’s

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Newport woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a person during an argument at a McDonald’s.

Pamela Allison, 48, is facing simple assault charges for her role in the incident.

On September 19 around 2:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 1 Lemoyne Square for an assault that had reportedly just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim and suspect, who was later identified as Allison, were driving home from a trip when they decided to stop at the McDonald’s location for a drink.

An argument ensued between the pair and Allison allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and into the curb, which caused minor injuries.

Allison then fled the scene, leaving the victim behind.

She was located a short time later at a residence in East Pennsboro Township and taken into custody.