CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Crews battles a two-alarm fire in Carlisle this morning.

Officials say the flames broke out just before 1 a.m. at Dickinson College.

Crews responded to Dana Hall, an education building located on the 200 block of West Louther Street.

The fire was extinguished in less than an hour, and no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear the extent of the damage caused by the fire.