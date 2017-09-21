PA Senate rejects proposed no-tax budget plan

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Senate rejected a no-tax budget plan for funding the state budget.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted 43-7 to non-concur the revenue plan created by House Republicans and to create a conference committee to create a new plan.

The plan, which was approved by the House last week, would have taken money from various reserve accounts in order to close a projected $2.2 billion budget gap.

To see how the Senate voted, you can visit this site here.