Parking in a No Parking zone leads to drug, theft and firearms charges for Lancaster man

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is facing theft, drug and firearms charges after an early morning parking violation Wednesday on the 500 block of Locust Street.

According to police, officers found Donte Lamar Parker, 24, inside a white Pontiac parked in a No Parking Zone at 1:10 a.m. Police found him to be in possession of a KelTec P32 semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen to Manheim Township police. He was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana, police say.

Parker was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. The first three charges are felonies; the last is a misdemeanor.

Parker was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.