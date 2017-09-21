Police investigate circumstances behind stolen truck in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking into the circumstances behind a truck that went missing from the Fishing Creek Professional Building.

Fairview Township Police were dispatched to the complex, which is located at 564 Old York Road, on Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported to police that a gray 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the complex between 6:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. the night before, the release states.

Officers then found the missing vehicle Tuesday night parked back in the lot of the complex.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip here.