Police release photo of man who allegedly stole vehicle during test drive

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Carroll Township Police have released a photo of the suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle during a test drive in Carroll Township.

The theft occurred on Tuesday night. Police say during the test drive, the victim pulled the 1995 Acura Integra over and allowed the man, pictured above, to drive. Before the victim could reenter the vehicle, the victim took off.

According to police, the suspect has been in contact with the victim via text messages. The suspect told the victim that he knows where he and his family live and sent him a videos of a person shooting a gun, the release adds.

The man may be from the Harrisburg area — he may have ties to Philadelphia and New Jersey.