Police seek burglary suspect in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect from a burglary in Harrisburg.

On September 18 at approximately 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Chestnut Street for a burglary.

The victim told police that someone forced their way through the front door, and it appeared that he cut himself on the glass as he entered the residence.

The suspect in the above picture is described as a black male wearing a grey sweat shirt, grey sweat pants, and a red hat.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3170.