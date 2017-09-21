Police seek man who allegedly stole merchandise from Coach Factory at Tanger Outlets

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole merchandise from the Coach Factory at Tanger Outlets.

East Lampeter Police say the man, pictured above, grabbed items totaling over $7,000 and fled the Lancaster store without paying on Saturday.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set while male with a goatee, wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676 or submit a tip here.