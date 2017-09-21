Pro Baseball Hall of Famer, Mike Schmidt, discusses battling cancer, Phillies’ rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pro Baseball Hall-of-Famer and former Phillies' third baseman Mike Schmidt is looking to hit a home run on a different playing field these days.

After being diagnosed with Stage 3 Melanoma in 2013, Schmidt got a game plan together on how to beat the disease.

Now cancer-free, Schmidt has partnered up CancerCare to help others form their Cancer Game Plan.

Schmidt, along with CancerCare representative Winfield Boerckel, spoke with FOX43's Cale Ahearn about how others can battle cancer along with some thoughts about the Phillies' current rebuild and future.