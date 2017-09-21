Suspicious man reported following kids from bus stop in Middletown Borough

DAUPHIN COUNTY, MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. — The Middletown Borough Police Department is asking parents to be vigilant after a suspicious man followed two boys from their bus stop Thursday afternoon.

Just after 4pm on Thursday, two young boys reported being followed from their bus stop at the intersection of Maple Road and Adelia Street, down to the intersection of Maple Road and Deatrich Avenue. The man was described as white, possibly in his 20’s, with facial hair. He was reportedly driving a dark blue metallic four door sedan, according to a release from police. While still in his car, the man allegedly began asking the boys questions about where they lived, and the boys got scared and ran home to tell their parents.

The man was last seen driving north on Vine Street, heading out of the borough. A vehicle with the same description ass the suspect had been seen in the area during morning bus stop times, according to police.