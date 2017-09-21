Tractor-trailer fire leads to closure of 3 hours on southbound I-81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 81 was shut down Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

An investigation revealed that two tractor trailers, a Kenworth and Freightliner, were traveling in the right lane of southbound I-81 prior to the incident.

According to the release, the Freightliner was struck by the Kenworth after slowing down due to heavy traffic.

After the crash, the Kenworth caught on fire at mile marker 57 in Silver Spring Township.

Crews were dispatched to the location shortly after and extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured.

The right lane of southbound I-81 was closed for three hours.