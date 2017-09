SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A tractor-trailer fire has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Crews were dispatched to a report of a tractor-trailer fire along I-81 south near mile marker 57 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

All lanes are closed between I-81 south at Exit 57 (PA 114-Mechanicsburg) and Exit 52 (US11/to I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex) in Silver Spring Township.

Heavy traffic can be seen on PennDOT traffic cameras.

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-81 southbound at Exit 57 – PA 114. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) September 21, 2017