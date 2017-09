NEW YORK — President Donald Trump announced a new executive order Thursday to target individuals and companies that trade with North Korea, according to Reuters and several other news outlets.

The order is part of the expansion of sanctions against the country.

BREAKING: Trump announces new executive order to target individuals, companies that trade with North Korea https://t.co/psA6XdsqPo pic.twitter.com/aiXqCxpTRz — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 21, 2017

.@POTUS: "A new executive order will cut off sources of revenue that fund North Korea's efforts to develop the deadliest weapons." pic.twitter.com/HZO8RGZAev — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2017

.@POTUS: Executive order enhances @USTreasury's ability to target those who engage with North Korea. pic.twitter.com/rmcinUzAve — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2017

JUST IN: Trump signs order to "target individuals, companies, financial institutions that finance and facilitate trade with North Korea" pic.twitter.com/CQ71vA37Qs — CNN International (@cnni) September 21, 2017