Two Lancaster County drug dealers convicted of separate marijuana and cocaine dealing operations

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two drug dealers were recently convicted at trials for separate marijuana and cocaine dealing operations.

Damon Ramos, 30, was convicted at trial after possessing nearly two pounds of marijuana that was intended for street sales.

Ramos was found guilty of felony possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, person not to possess firearms and drug paraphernalia.

He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison, and his sentence will be rendered when a background check is completed in a few months.

James Dulio, 41, was convicted of dealing crack cocaine.

Police found him in possession of 10.17 grams of crack cocaine, and on Sept. 15, he was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver and drug paraphernalia.

Dulio too will be sentenced after a separate case against him is resolved and a background check is completed.