Warm start to the fall season!

FALL ARRIVES FEELING LIKE SUMMER

It’s another dry, warm evening with warm temperatures. Readings in the 80s fall through the 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight, lows drop to the lower and middle 60s. Like the past couple of mornings, where skies are mostly clear, lows may dip into the 50s. Fall officially begins at 4:02 PM but it won’t feel like it. Highs are back into the lower and middle 80s. We continue the summer like weather right into the weekend. Outstanding couple of days, if you don’t mind very warm and somewhat humid conditions. Highs Saturday climb to the middle 80s under sunny skies. Bright blue skies expected Sunday too, with highs a few degrees warmer in the upper 80s. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few 90s pop up too. We continue the dry stretch into the week.

NEXT WEEK

Another bright and very warm day begins the week Monday. Temperatures jump to the middle and upper 80s once again. There’s a muggy feel to the air too. More clouds stream in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Readings are still above average but fall back to the lower 80s Tuesday under partly sunny skies. Wednesday, continues dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We are tracking Hurricane Maria, as it is forecast to head north, just off the eastern seaboard. Circulation around the system brings our winds off the Atlantic midweek, resulting in more cloud cover. Right now the area remains dry.



Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist