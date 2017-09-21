Warm with plentiful sun for the last full day of summer

WARM & QUIET: Skies are mostly clear to begin Thursday, but some patchy areas of haze and fog are expected through the morning. This could make visibilities difficult at times for some. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine burns the fog and the haze fast. Temperatures also spike fast under plenty of sunshine during the morning. A few afternoon clouds pop up, but there’s plenty of blue sky. Afternoon high temperatures are a little warmer, and reach the lower to middle 80s. It’s still a bit on the muggy side as well. Skies are clear through the night. Some patchy areas of fog and haze could develop once again. Expect readings in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

FIRST FALL WEEKEND: Fall arrives on Friday, but it won’t feel like it! Conditions continue to feel summery through the weekend. Skies are mostly sunny on Friday, and it’s quiet. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. The first official weekend of fall remains on the warmer side, but it’s still quiet. Aside from a few passing afternoon clouds, there’s plenty of sunshine each day. Readings are a bit higher, with middle 80s for Saturday and middle to upper 80s on Sunday.

WARM THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Monday the warmth and quiet weather continues. Temperatures are still in the middle 80s. Tuesday remains warm too, but there’s added clouds as we keep an eye on Hurricane Maria and it’s positioning as it passes near the East Coast. For now, it’s dry but a shower cannot be entirely ruled out. Readings are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday poses some questions too that only time will decide. For now, we’ll keep an eye out for added clouds and an isolated shower.

Have a great Thursday!