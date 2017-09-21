Woman screams at veteran for bringing PTSD service dog in restaurant

PHILADELPHIA — A woman shown on video screaming at a veteran who brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant is now telling her side of the story, according to WTXF.

In the video, Ciara Miller is upset about a veteran’s service dog being allowed inside Kathy’s Crab House in Delaware City.

“I’m leaving because the food is nasty and there’s a dog,” Miller can be heard yelling in the video.

An employee tells Miller that the dog’s owner is a military veteran who “fought for our country.”

“My husband’s dad did too. My husband’s dad fought for the f****** country! So what?! It’s still nasty to me!” she yells.

Miller told restaurant employees there should be a separate section inside the restaurant for service animals. Under the Americans With Disabilities Act, service animals are legally allowed to stay with handlers while inside restaurants.

According to WCAU, Army National Guard veteran Bill Austin and his dog, JP, is a Delaware native who now lives in Montana.

“It’s making people understand that ‘you know what, this is not the way we should be treating each other,’” Austin told WCAU.

In an interview with WTXF, Miller told her side of the story.

“The dog’s body was about the same height as the table. Basically, the butt was sitting in front of me at the table,” Miller said.

Miller claims a staff member and others made the incident racial.

“6 or 7 people yelling out, (expletive) you, get that (expletive) out of here, making derogatory racial statements,” Miller told WTXF.

No racial slurs can be heard in the video of the incident.

After the incident, the restaurant added a sign that reads: “Service dogs welcome.”

When asked about Miller’s claim of racial slurs, a spokesperson for the restaurant said “no comment” and referred to the statement they posted on Facebook: