× Arrest made in January robbery of Kennie’s Market in Spring Grove

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — One of the two suspects that stole prescription medicine from Kennie’s Market in Spring Grove in January has been arrested.

According to the Southwestern Regional Police Department, 20-year-old Jahandar Darvish was taken into custody in Howard County, Maryland.

Darvish, of North Bethesda, Maryland, is charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

Police say its department received assistance from several Maryland police agencies. Four different police departments in Maryland were investigating thefts that were similar in nature to the robbery at Kennie’s, the release adds.

The second suspect, identified as a black male in his late teens with short dreadlocks, is still at large.