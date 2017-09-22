Central Dauphin High School football players honor fallen heroes

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A privilege for some Central Dauphin High School football players: to represent men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

They teamed up with Gold Star Mothers and their families for the third year in a row to honor those fallen service members at a football game.

Suzanne Sheaffer, a Gold Star Mother, said, “Ethan Van Buskirk is my player for this evening, and Ethan has a lot of similarities to Billy. He’s quiet but he’s very, very funny. Much like Billy.”

The player honors the Gold Star family’s loved one who died while serving our country with every pass, kick and touchdown.

The 15 players’ names are announced as the fallen heroes they are playing for with their military rank.

Coach Glen McNamee said, “So that way the Gold Star Moms and Families get to hear their fallen hero’s name.”

And not only does it mean something to those families, it means a lot to the kids.

Bobbie Van Buskirk, Ethan’s mom, said, “It’s a big honor for him. He was fortunate last year to be selected to do it as well and then do it again this year.”

The players who did the most community service were selected. In total they completed 1300 hours.

Sheaffer said, “These kids meet the mark every single year. They’re truly American hero children.”

This year there were 15 Gold Star families who participated, and next year they plan to have 27.