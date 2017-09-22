× Child run over by vehicle while chasing after ball; airlifted to Hershey Medical Center

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 6-year-old child was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center Friday night after being run over by a Dodge Ram truck.

The incident occurred at the Spring Grove Soccer Complex in North Codorus Township.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene revealed the child ran after a ball before being run over by the vehicle, according to the Southwestern Regional Police Department. The driver did not see the child, police add.

Emergency Medical Services assisted the child before the helicopter landed.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 717-225-1333.