Eastern York Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

WRIGHTSVILLE, YORK COUNTY,Pa — Eastern York Middle School was evacuated for the second time in a week due to a bomb threat.

According to the schools Facebook page, the note was found in the boys room and all students were evacuated just around 12:00 p.m. on Friday to Eastern York High School.

Last Friday, students were evacuated after a written bomb threat was found in a bathroom.

Police are on scene and updates will be posted on the district’s website.