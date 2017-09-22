First fall weekend is very warm!

WARM FALL WEEKEND

It won’t be the most ideal weather for football. Yes, it is dry but temperatures are going to be warm in the 80s until early evening, then they fall back into the 70s. Clouds fade too leading to a bright and sunny weekend. Highs Saturday climb to the middle 80s. Readings are even warmer for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s, and there may be a few locations, which hit 90 degrees. Plenty of blue skies to enjoy too. The humidity begins to increase Sunday into early next week.

80’S END NEXT WEEK

Not much change in the pattern until late in the week. This means temperatures remain very warm, and well into the 80s. Monday, we could see temperatures flirt with 90 degrees again. More clouds arrive Tuesday, but it’s still warm in the middle 80s. Wednesday, temperatures fall back a few degrees but still manage the lower 80s. Temperatures struggle through the 70s Thursday, as our next system cross the area. Not much moisture with it, so the dry trend continues. You’ll notice temperatures are much cooler, more seasonable in the middle 70s, and feeling more fall-like, by Friday. The breeze picks up too.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist