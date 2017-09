Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- It was an emotion-filled evening in Lower Paxton Township.

Members of the Central Dauphin football team honored 15 men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.

Prior to the game, the Gold Star families met with the players who honored their loved ones.

The families react around 10:11 p.m. on FOX43 News At Ten.

Watch live: http://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/