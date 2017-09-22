Go
Track Hurricane Maria’s path with the FOX43 Hurricane Tracker
HSFF week 4 Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central highlights
Posted 11:01 PM, September 22, 2017, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Lampeter-Strasburg: 20
Manheim Central: 41
