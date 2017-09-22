Man charged in four cases pleads guilty to slew of charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Timothy Hannah faced a total of 11 charges stemming from four separate incidents throughout 2016.

On Thursday, he entered an open plea in all of them — admitting guilt to eight charges (three were dismissed).

The latest case against the 24-year-old led to the lockdown of Eastern York middle and high schools on September 26, 2016.

According to police, Hannah walked in to the high school located at 720 Cool Creek Road, and met with a female student in the women’s bathroom on the east side of the cafeteria prior to the beginning of the school day. While inside the school, a teacher confronted Hannah and he claimed he was a new student and didn’t know where to go, according to the criminal complaint. When the teacher escorted Hannah to the front office, he asked to use the bathroom and exited the building, court documents state.

The teacher immediately reported the suspicious activity to the assistant principal. School officials and police later learned that Hannah assaulted the female student in the bathroom. The girl told investigators Hannah had chocked her and threatened her, according to the criminal complaint. She said she was afraid for her safety, court documents state.

An officer attempted to take Hannah into custody, but he was able to free himself from the officer’s grasp and run into a farm field across from the school. A foot chase ensued and police lost Hannah when he ran into the woods.

Hannah was arrested in Goldsboro, North Carolina in December 2016, according to the York Dispatch. He has been in York County Prison since February.

Other 2016 run-ins with the law included fleeing a traffic stop in May, assaulting a juvenile in June and trespassing in a condemned building in August.

Hannah’s list of charged he pleaded guilty to are as followed: two counts of criminal trespassing and flight to avoid apprehension and one count each of simple assault, resisting arrest, false imprisonment and driving with a suspended license.

He is scheduled to be sentenced November 2, the York Dispatch adds.