× Man charged in October 2016 crash to face trial in Lancaster County Court

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The 21-year-old man charged in connection with a four-vehicle crash that killed two people in October 2016 will be tried in Lancaster County Court.

Charges were filed against Jeffrey Gable, of Berks County, a month ago. He faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter, one count each of aggravated assault by vehicle and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and four summary violations.

At Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Assistant District Attorney Jared Hinsey presented testimony of how Gable, who was transporting a female passenger back to a nursing home in a non-emergency Ford Trust Ambulance, veered into opposing traffic and struck a Hyundai Sonata head-on before causing impact with two more vehicles, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office release says.

The passenger in Gable’s vehicle, 60-year-old Doris Waltz was killed, as was Jason Oswald, the 43-year-old driver that Gable struck head-on.

The accident occurred on the morning of October 7 on Route 30 near Hoffmeier Road in Salisbury Township.

Police have said the non-emergency ambulance was traveling 64 mph, in a 45 mph zone, prior to the collision.

Gable is free on $250,000 unsecured bail until his next court appearance, the district attorney’s release adds.