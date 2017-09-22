Man sentenced to at least three years in prison for DUI crash that killed one

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man will serve up to six years in state prison for being intoxicated when he caused a two-vehicle crash that killed the other driver in 2016.

Scott Kline pleaded guilty on August 10 to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and several summary traffic offenses, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release.

He was sentenced to a term of 3 to 6 years on Friday by Dauphin County Judge Deborah Curcillo.

The incident occurred on December 19, 2016 around 11:55 p.m on State Route 209. In a failed attempt to avoid a deer in the roadway, Kline — driving approximately 100 miles per hour — swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a vehicle, the district attorney’s release says.

He had a blood alcohol content of .164%

The driver of the other vehicle, a 66-year-old woman, was killed. The release adds that she was on her way home from visiting her husband in a nursing home.