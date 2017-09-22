× Man sentenced to probation, fined after exposing himself at store in Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mount Joy man was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months probation and a $300 fine on the charges of indecent assault and open lewdness.

Randy Hubbard, 57, was convicted of the above charges last week.

On January 9, Hubbard entered Sharp Shopper, a grocery store, in Middletown. An employee, who was stocking shelves in a food aisle, noticed the man standing in the same aisle exposing his privates. She later testified at trial that Hubbard was looking at her as he exposed himself, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release.

Surveillance video also captured Hubbard in the act, the release adds.