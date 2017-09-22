× Man shot twice in two separate incidents in Harrisburg on Thursday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man in Harrisburg was shot twice in two separate incidents on Thursday.

On September 21 around 1:00 p.m., police responded to the area of the first block of North Linden Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found the 24-year-old male victim sitting on the steps to one of the houses of North Linden Street.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his right lower leg.

Witnesses told police that a cream or white colored vehicle had driven north on the street and fired several shots.

The victim was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital before being treated and released.

However, he would not provide the police specifics as to what had occurred.

Later that day around 7:45 p.m., police once again responded to the first block of North Linden Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found the same victim who was shot in the groin area this time.

Multiple casing were found in the area where it occurred.

The victim would not provide accurate information as to what occurred, again, and was taken back to Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment.